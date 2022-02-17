Delhi records minimum temperature of 10.2 deg C

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday morning settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Relative humidity was 86 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The weatherman predicted mainly clear skies during the day with the maximum temperature likely to reach 26 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category (266) around 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The AQI of neighbouring Faridabad (269), Ghaziabad (283), Gurugram (288), Noida (244) and Greater Noida (242) were also recorded in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature of the national capital was 25.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius.