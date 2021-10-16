Delhi records minimum temp of 20 deg C, rain likely during day

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a notch above the season's average, and is likely to receive light rains during the day, the India Meteorological Department said.

Humidity was recorded at 82 per cent.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature will hover around 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The air quality of the city was in the 'poor' category with an air quality index (AQI) of 244, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.