Delhi records maximum temp of 35.10C, scattered rain likely late at night
New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The minimum temperature settled at 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, it said.
The relative humidity was recorded at 68 per cent at 5.30 pm.
Scattered rain is possible in parts of Delhi late at night, said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather.
Generally cloudy skies with thundershowers are expected in Delhi over the next few days, the IMD said.
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (99) category around 7.30 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
