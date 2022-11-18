Delhi records coldest morning with minimum temp at 9.6 deg Celsius

New Delhi: The national capital Friday recorded its coldest morning of this season with a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, according to India Meteorological Department.



Delhi overall continues to be in the poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 275. Meanwhile, IMD has forecast mainly clear skies throughout the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 26 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 79 per cent, they said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".