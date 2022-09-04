Delhi records 26.8 min temp, may see light rain in evening

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



Relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 68 per cent, it said.

The weather office predicted partly cloudy sky with a possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards evening or night.

The maximum temperature may hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.