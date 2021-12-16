Delhi PWD issues guidelines for construction of footpaths, foot overbridges

New Delhi, (PTI); Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) has issued guidelines for the construction of footpaths and foot overbridges in the national capital.



In a circular issued on Wednesday, the PWD said it has been observed that at a number of places on the existing footpaths, manhole covers are not properly placed and paver blocks and kerbstones are missing in patches. Debris is seen lying on footpaths and wild vegetation is growing at some places.



"It is directed that manhole covers be properly placed and levelled with adjoining paver block surface. Joints of paver blocks are (to be) properly filled with specified sand, missing kerbstones are (to be) placed in position while vegetation or debris removed from the footpaths," it said.

It noted that at many places, the central verge is closed across zebra crossing due to which pedestrians are unable to cross the road along the zebra crossing.

"At all such locations, an opening in central verge should be provided for smooth crossing by pedestrians. If required, locations of zebra crossings may also be altered in consultation with the traffic police," it said.

The department said all signages should be maintained properly and their visibility ensured.

At some places, tree branches have been found covering the signages and they should be pruned regularly, it said.

"The aim should be to make all these footpaths walkable on top priority," the circular said.

The PWD is the key agency for the construction and management of roads and footpaths in Delhi. It manages around 1,260 km of roads across the national capital.

The PWD also issued instructions for the construction of foot overbridges (FOBs).

It said soil testing should be done mandatorily before starting work on any FOB to ensure structural safety.

"Proper test of steel material and welding should also be ensured before allowing erection of fabricated material at the site. The railings in FOBs on deck and steps should be fixed properly and sturdily after cutting holes of proper size in the flooring material," the department said.