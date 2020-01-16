Delhi polls: Sisodia files nomination from Patparganj constituency

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who on Thursday filed his nomination for the February 8 Assembly elections, said while his self-acquired immovable property remained roughly the same as in 2015, that of his wife was up to Rs 65 lakh.



In the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Sisodia, who is contesting again from Patparganj seat in east Delhi, said his moveable assets were worth Rs 4,74,888 in 2018-19, as against Rs 4,92,624 for 2013-14. In his affidavit, he also said that in July 2018, his wife, Seema Sisodia, a housewife, purchased a property in Mayur Vihar Phase-2, costing Rs 65 lakh.

In his 2015 affidavit, Sisodia said that his wife had purchased a property in March 2008 costing Rs 8.70 lakh. At that time, the approximate current value of her self-acquired immovable property was Rs 20 lakh. In the 2020 affidavit, he said the approximate current market value of self-acquired immovable property of his wife is Rs 65 lakh.

Sisodia informed in his 2015 affidavit that he bought a property in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad costing Rs 5.07 lakh in April 2001. The approximate current market value of self-acquired immovable property in 2015 was Rs 12 lakh. In his 2020 affidavit, he mentioned the same property. However, the approximate current market value of self-acquired immovable property in 2020 jumped to Rs 21 lakh.