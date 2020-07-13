Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Ashram Chowk

New Delhi: Delhi Police has issued an advisory saying traffic will be diverted at Ashram Chowk in view of construction of an underpass to Mathura Road, officials said



on Sunday.

The diversion will remain in force from 7 am to 10 pm till the completion of the work and the traffic management plan will affect the commuters of Noida, East Delhi, South Delhi and Faridabad, according to the advisory.

It said the heavy vehicles destined to Faridabad should take Eastern or Western Peripheral Ways when the diversion is in force.

The goods vehicles going to Badarpur, Tuglakabad coming from Sarai Kale Khan and Delhi Noida Direct Flyway should take Ashram Flyover towards Lajpat Nagar, from where they need to take left turn towards Captain Gaur Marg and then reach their destination via Modi Mill Flyover, the advisory said.

Goods vehicles coming from Dhaula Kuan should take right turn towards Captain Gaur Marg and then take Mathura Road towards Badarpur via Modi Mill Flyover, it said.

The light vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, coming from Sarai Kale Khan, DND and intending to go towards Badarpur, should take CV Raman Marg before Ashram Flyover and then Mata Mandir Marg or MM Jauhar Marg or Modi Mill Flyover loop to reach Mathura Road, it said.

The advisory said light vehicles coming from Dhaula Kuan side should take Captain Gaur Marg from under Lajpat Nagar flyover, Outer Ring Road, Modi Mill Flyover and then Mathura Road.