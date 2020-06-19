Delhi Police DCP tests positive for COVID-19
New Delhi: A Delhi Police DCP on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The deputy commissioner of police is currently under home quarantine. Three members of his staff have been sent for home isolation, a senior police officer said.
The DCP's report came back positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the officer said.
Earlier, two IPS-rank officers of the Delhi Police had tested positive for COVID-19.
More than 800 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the disease so far.
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had earlier said the number of COVID-infected personnel is bound to increase as the overall figure of coronavirus cases in the national capital rises.
But it is important to ensure that the pandemic does not affect the force's morale and leads to more fatalities, he had stressed.
Shrivastava had said the Delhi Police is taking good care of its personnel.
