Delhi Police constable shoots self in head, critical

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable allegedly attempted suicide by shooting himself in the head with his service pistol in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area on Monday morning, officials said.

The victim, Rakesh (35), was immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where his condition is stated to be critical, they said.

The reason behind the constable's extreme step is not yet known, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, "We received a PCR call at Vasant Vihar police station around 6 am about a police constable who had a bullet injury. Immediately, the local police team rushed to the spot at police picket Poorvi Marg, where constable Rakesh was found unconscious."

He shot himself with the government-issued pistol from the right side of the head and the bullet exited from the left side, the officer said.

"Immediately, he was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre and his condition is critical," Singh said.

An investigation is underway, the police said.