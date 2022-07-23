Delhi Police chief prohibits flying of aerial objects ahead of Independence Day event
New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like paragliders, hanggliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
This order shall remain in force in the national capital for a period of 26 days from Friday till August 16 for security reasons, officials said.
According to the order, it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or even by para-jumping from aircraft, among others.
Therefore, the Delhi Police commissioner has prohibited the flying of such aerial platforms over the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations and doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order said.
"This order shall come into force from Friday and shall remain in force for a period of 26 days till August 16 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," it added.
