Delhi Police cancels 167 firecrackers licences within days of issuance

New Delhi: After already issuing about 167 licences for selling green firecrackers this year, the Delhi Police have now had to issue orders, directing that all these licences be cancelled in light of an order from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).



The law enforcement agency has also asked officials to take proper action against those who are found violating the firecracker ban, announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal from November 7 to November 30.

"A letter was received from the DPCC regarding the complete ban on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers from November 7 to November 30 in Delhi," an official said in the letter.

"All the temporary licenses issued from districts may be treated as cancelled. The field formations may be sensitized and suitably advised. In case of any kind of violation, proper legal action may be taken and data will be maintained regarding the action taken in this regard," Delhi Police told officers.

On Friday, Delhi Police had written to district DCPs for taking necessary action. Millennium Post had reported earlier that Delhi Police had received 260 applications for licences, of which 167 were granted and 20 were pending.

The Delhi Police has also started their crackdown against people selling firecrackers unauthorisedly with cops here seizing over 30 kg firecrackers from a shop in the Dabri area on Saturday. They also seized more than 34 kg of illegal crackers from a shopkeeper in Dwarka.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said that when they received a tip-off claiming the sale of illegal crackers at a shop near Main Rajapuri Road. Once they reached the spot, police reportedly found 34.6 kgs of unauthorised crackers in possession of the shopkeeper Rakesh Bansal.

While Bansal has been arrested, a case under Explosives Act has been registered and investigation in this regard is ongoing, the DCP said.