Delhi OKs 'nameless' scheme for doorstep delivery of ration

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet Wednesday approved the doorstep delivery of a ration scheme to be rolled out without any name after objections by the Centre of its naming as Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana.



"The original name of the scheme, Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana, which was expected to be rolled out on March 25, will not have any name due to the obstruction by the Centre. Under the new scheme, wheat flour atta, rice, and sugar will be delivered to homes in packed bags," an official statement by the Delhi government said.

Following the objections raised by Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Saturday, "This scheme will have no name. The central government sends the ration which gets distributed through the ration shops and now we will send the ration to the homes of the individuals. We do not want any kind of credit for this scheme and that is why the name of the scheme will be removed."

"No mention of Mukhyamantri will be there. We have called a cabinet meeting in the coming week where this idea will be passed. This will not be any new scheme and this will not have any name. After the cabinet nod, we will send the decision to the central government and I am very hopeful that this time they will approve our decision," he had said.

Now, taking ration at subsidised rates from a Public Distribution System (PDS) shop will become optional.

Meanwhile, raising critical objections to the Delhi government's doorstep ration delivery scheme, Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Wednesday said 72 lakh ration card holders in the national Capital may end up buying foodgrains at a higher rate than Rs 1-3 per kg fixed under a central law if the proposed scheme is implemented.

Besides, Delhi beneficiaries who keep changing their residence from one locality to another will get an option to choose only once a year the fair price shop (FPS) from where they intend to buy the subsidised foodgrains, while such option is being given every month under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) enacted by the central government, he said.

Also, biometric authenticated distribution of ration is not happening in Delhi despite the Centre ensuring installation of electronic point of sale (ePoS) machines in about 2018 FPSs in the Union Territory, Pandey said and raised concern about alleged diversion of foodgrains.

Pandey said the Centre has already flagged concerns with the Delhi government and asked not to implement the 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' — which is scheduled to start from March 25 — saying it deviates from the NFSA.

A day after the Centre raised objections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on March 20 said the scheme of his government would not have any name. He, however, asserted, "We will accept all conditions of the Centre but will not allow any obstruction in implementation of the scheme."

With inputs from agencies