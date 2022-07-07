Delhi: No major respite from muggy weather till Saturday

New Delhi: Delhi may get marginal relief from sultry weather on Thursday due to cloudy sky and light rain, the weather office said.



The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

Moderate rainfall on Saturday may bring the temperature down to 33 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Though the monsoon embraced the capital in an impressive manner on June 30, giving the first spell of heavy rainfall this season, scanty precipitation in the subsequent days have led to a gradual rise in maximum temperatures.

Safdarjung has recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last six days.

It has gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 106.5 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending 8:30 am on July 1.

The weather department had earlier issued an orange alert for moderate rainfall on Wednesday which was later shifted to Thursday.

However, according to the latest predictions, Delhi will get only light rain during the day. Cloudy weather will bring the temperature down by a few notches, the Met office said.

Generally cloudy sky and light rain is predicted till July 13, it said.



