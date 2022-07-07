Delhi: No major respite from muggy weather till Saturday
New Delhi: Delhi may get marginal relief from sultry weather on Thursday due to cloudy sky and light rain, the weather office said.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.
Moderate rainfall on Saturday may bring the temperature down to 33 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.
Though the monsoon embraced the capital in an impressive manner on June 30, giving the first spell of heavy rainfall this season, scanty precipitation in the subsequent days have led to a gradual rise in maximum temperatures.
Safdarjung has recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last six days.
It has gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 106.5 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending 8:30 am on July 1.
The weather department had earlier issued an orange alert for moderate rainfall on Wednesday which was later shifted to Thursday.
However, according to the latest predictions, Delhi will get only light rain during the day. Cloudy weather will bring the temperature down by a few notches, the Met office said.
Generally cloudy sky and light rain is predicted till July 13, it said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Samant urges Maha CM to set up welfare board for autorickshaw and taxi ...7 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT
IndiGo says no smoke was detected on Raipur-Indore flight on Tuesday7 July 2022 9:17 AM GMT
VP Naidu congratulates newly-nominated members of RS7 July 2022 8:47 AM GMT
Boris Johnson agrees to resign, will stay UK PM until new leader...7 July 2022 8:39 AM GMT
No case against Jayarajan in connection with aircraft protest...7 July 2022 8:09 AM GMT