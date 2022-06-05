Delhi logs minimum temperature of 27.4 deg C, heatwave conditions likely
New Delhi: The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday as the city is poised to experience heatwave conditions at isolated places during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The relative humidity was 23 per cent at 8.30 am.
The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with heat wave conditions at isolated places and strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day.
Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to touch 43 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
On Saturday, the maximum temperature touched 43.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average while the minimum temperature touched 28.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam from June 8-105 Jun 2022 12:12 PM GMT
Ranji Trophy QF: Saha-less Bengal hold pole position against Jharkhand5 Jun 2022 12:10 PM GMT
Boris Johnson's future as UK PM hangs in balance over partygate5 Jun 2022 12:09 PM GMT
Rijiju claims AAP insulting officials working in tribal affairs...5 Jun 2022 12:05 PM GMT
Rate of rape came down in many states after Modi govt's emphasis on...5 Jun 2022 12:03 PM GMT