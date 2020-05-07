Delhi likely to start sending migrant labourers back from May 8, beginning with MP

New Delhi: Delhi government is likely to start migrant labourers' transportation from May 8 and the first train will be for Madhya Pradesh, according to officials in the Delhi Secretariat. Nearly 12,000 labourers had registered till Wednesday to return to their native places in Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.



"The process of registration is still underway. Meanwhile, state-wise segregation of labourers are going on so that travel and other arrangements can be made accordingly," said the senior official.

The Delhi government has been reaching out to all the states to ensure quarantine arrangements are made in other states as well. "Nodal officers of UP and Bihar have been notified about the number of migrant workers that have registered for the first batch of movement. We are waiting for their approval," said another official.

"The first train will be leaving for Madhya Pradesh and the tentative date is May 8. Following this, by the end of the week, the Delhi government is expected to finish the initial phase of transportation," said a senior official.

According to a report, a list of around 5,000 migrants hailing from Rajasthan has been drawn up. The Delhi government has started the online registration process and set up a process to use Chhatrasal stadium for carrying out medical screening and issuance of passes.

In the online registration form requires details like, name, age, gender, Aadhaar number, mobile number, address in Delhi, date of birth, destination state, destination district, permanent address, details of medical conditions if any, and number of family members travelling. The migrant labourers will also have to enter details like since when they have been stuck in Delhi and the purpose of their visit, with the options being treatment, education, pilgrimage, tourist, migrant worker and others, according to a report.

As per guidelines framed by the Delhi government, the number of buses and trains required to send migrants back will be decided in consultation with nodal officers appointed by other states. Secretary of the social welfare department P K Gupta has been appointed state nodal officer for Delhi.