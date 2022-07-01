Delhi LG approves making 128 ad hoc jobs in govt hospitals permanent

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the conversion of 128 positions in government hospitals to permanent ones, stressing that removing ad hocism and professional insecurity are the best tributes to the profession on the occasion of Doctors Day, according to a press release issued on Friday.



Doctors' Day is observed in honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries coincide on July 1.

Expressing his gratitude towards doctors, Saxena on Thursday underlined that the most befitting tribute to this profession is to provide the community with the best possible service conditions, work environment and professional security.

The LG had earlier approved 918 posts under various categories for the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Dwarka.

On Thursday, Saxena approved the conversion of 128 temporary posts into permanent ones.

Several posts had either been lying vacant since 2011-12 or were being operated on an ad hoc basis. This decision will lead to permanent appointment on 76 posts in Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College, 40 posts in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, nine posts in Maulana Azad Medical College and three posts in Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, the press release said.

The posts that have now been made permanent include assistant professor - orthopaedics, senior residents in radiology, surgeons, dental surgeons, junior resident doctors, staff nurse, clinical instructor and radiographers among others.

The LG underlined that while on one hand, it would ensure better services to the people at large, on the other it would also result in a much-required morale boosting and encouraging enhancement in service conditions of medical professionals.