Delhi launches 'Mission NEEV' for early treatment of infants

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday launched Neonatal Early Evaluation Vision (NEEV) covering close to 1.5 lakh newborns to tackle visible, functional and metabolic defects in them.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain laid the foundation of NEEV at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC).

The scheme is being supported by the Delhi government and Delhi State Health Mission under the Rashtriya Baal Swasthya Karyakram, the government said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Jain focused attention on newborn screening being an important public health initiative.

"With the programme being implemented at many government hospitals, newborns who do not have clinically evident disease like congenital hypothyroidism, critical congenital heart disease and hearing loss will be picked up early and treatment can be initiated early," Jain said.

To start at 31 birthing facilities with the highest load, Jain said that this will be expanded later to include all delivery points and other birthing facilities. Seema Kapoor, Director, Mission NEEV, said the initiative is meant to pick up these disorders in the pre-emptive phase.

"Taking into account, that these disorders are associated with high mortality and morbidity, this is likely to come down with implementation of this programme, brings the message that being proactive rather than reactive is the right approach," she said in the statement.