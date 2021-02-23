Delhi HC pulls up govt for not abiding by its order on fund release to corporations

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the AAP government for not abiding by its order to release to the corporations the transfer duties, parking charges and deductions towards loan repayments within the stipulated time limits.



A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli told the Delhi government that the court had not said that the corporations would have to make an application for release of the transfer duties and parking charges and had instead directed on January 21 that these amounts, due upto December last year, be released within a week.

"What is this happening Mr Sethi? What is this conduct of your client? Is this the way your (briefing) counsel argues that they (corporations) have applied? What happens to our order then? Did we say they will apply and only then it will be paid," the bench said to senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, who appeared for the Delhi government.

The remarks by the bench came after Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam argued in court that the transfer duties for December 2020 were not paid as the East Delhi Municipal Corporation applied for it only on February 18.