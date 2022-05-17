Delhi HC grants bail to law student in a hit-and-run case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a 19-year-old law student, who had allegedly hit a man with his car and dragged him on the vehicle's bonnet before fleeing from the spot in Greater Kailash here in February.



Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta noted that at the time of the unfortunate accident, though the youth was not in possession of a driving licence, he was accompanied by his father.

"The fact that the accused had been earlier driving the car through at high speeds, does indicate that he was well accustomed to drive, though not in accordance with law since the licence was never obtained. The fact that the petitioner (youth) failed to stop the car on indication from a distance of 14-15 yards and further drove for about 100 meters with the injured clung to the bonnet does not lead to a conclusive inference that the injured was hit with an intention to kill," the high court said.

It said at this stage, the matter only needs to be prima facie seen for granting or declining bail and whether an offence under sections 307 (attempt to murder)/308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) IPC is made out is best to be left to be decided by the trial court at the appropriate stage of consideration of framing of charge.

The court asked him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with a surety of the like amount.

According to the police, the accident had taken place in South Delhi's Greater Kailash on February 8, when it had got the information regarding an incident of hit and run near Greater Kailash-1 where a boy, currently a college student, had hit a 37-year-old man with his car and dragged him on its bonnet before fleeing the spot. It had said the injured was a city-based businessman and was being treated at Max Super Specialty hospital here.