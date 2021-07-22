Delhi HC directs authorities to look into illegal encroachment at ITO graveyard

New delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government, Delhi Waqf Board and SDMC to look into the grievances of an organisation alleging encroachment and unauthorised construction at a graveyard at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg here.



A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said if there is any encroachment found at the graveyard by the authorities, the decision shall be taken after giving adequate hearing to the owners or occupiers of the premises.

The court said if any encroachment is found, it shall be removed as per law.

"We direct the respondents to look into the grievances ventilated by the petitioner in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case," the bench said.

The court disposed of a petition filed by Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, through advocate Hemant Choudhary, which has sought the removal or sealing of encroachment in the form of unauthorised construction over public land at the graveyard here.

The plea claimed that illegal construction has been done in the form of opening of various offices, eating points and shops on the way to the graveyard and outside the premises.

It alleged that the activities are in the knowledge of Delhi Waqf board and South Delhi Municipal Corporation and BSES which has installed electricity connections there.

The plea alleged that graves were being sold at the graveyard at exorbitant amounts to the public and more space to influential persons.

On being asked by the court whether the petitioner has made any representation to the authorities in this regard, the counsel replied in affirmative and said no action has been taken on his representation.