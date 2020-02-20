Delhi HC Bar appoints proxy counsel in view of strike
New Delhi:The Delhi High Court Bar Association on Thursday appointed proxy counsel for court proceedings after it announced a strike against the transfer of Justice Muralidhar from Delhi to Punjab and Haryana High Court.
DHCBA has appointed advocates Shruti Arora and Sumit Mishra for the court presided by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar.
In the resolution passed on Thursday, the DHCBA has expressed its "shock, dismay and outrage" at the decision to recommend the transfer "one of the finest judges to have adorned the Bench".
The resolution states, "Such transfers are not only detrimental to our noble institution, but also tend to erode and dislodge the faith of the common litigant in the justice dispensation system. Such transfers also impede free and fair delivery of justice by the Honourable Bench."
