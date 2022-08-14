'Delhi has become City of Tricolours'
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said with the initiative of installing 500 high-mast national flags across the national Capital, Delhi has become the "City of Tricolours".
He was addressing thousands of students at an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence at Thyagaraj Stadium here.
"Delhi has become the City of tricolours. We have installed 500 high-mast national flags across Delhi with the objective that people should see the national flag everywhere they go and do not forget the country," he said.
He said he spotted as many as nine high-mast tricolours on his way to the venue of the event.
The chief minister also asked everyone to pledge to take India to greater heights.
"Indians are the most intelligent and industrious people in the world. We have to take a pledge to make the country number one in the world. So let's take a pledge that we will not throw garbage on streets and keep our roads and surroundings clean, Kejriwal said.
The chief minister was accompanied by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials.
Popular singers Sukhvinder Singh and Asees Kaur sang patriotic songs and enthralled the audience.
Kejriwal said the Delhi government has distributed national flags to 25 lakh children to instil a sense of patriotism in them. He said freedom fighters made great sacrifices for the country and it was time to realise their dreams.
"Babasaheb not only fought for the country but also for the rights of Dalits and oppressed people. He gave us the best constitution in the world. Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh laid down his life for the nation at the age of 23. His martyrdom teaches us about supreme sacrifice for the country," he added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India helped world discover true potential of democracy: President14 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
'World looks towards India for managing diversity'14 Aug 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Maha CM allocates portfolios; Fadnavis gets Home & Finance14 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'Over 1 crore cases settled in National Lok Adalat in a day'14 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
BJP scared of me, have set agenda to destabilise Bengal: Mamata14 Aug 2022 7:44 PM GMT