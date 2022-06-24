Delhi govt's groundwater recharge project at Palla has helped raise water table by up to two metres: Sisodia
New Delhi: The Delhi government's groundwater recharge project at Palla floodplain has raised the water table by up to two metres in the area and it's moving towards the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.
In the monsoon season this year, more than 1,500 new rainwater harvesting pits are being built to collect rain water all over Delhi that will be ready before July 15, he said.
The project of recharging groundwater through a 26 acre pond at Palla on the outskirts of the city has been successful and it will be continued for the fourth year, he said.
"An average of 812 million gallons of groundwater has been recharged in the past three years; recharge capacity is to be increased to 20,300 million gallons soon," the Deputy CM said in a review meeting with Irrigation and Flood department officials.
"In the last 10 years, the groundwater level had gone down by 2 meters, but after the commissioning of the Palla floodplain project, the groundwater level has increased by 0.5 to 2 meters," he said.
According to the Delhi Jal Board, in a study conducted during the pre-monsoon and post-monsoon seasons in the years 2020 and 2021, it was found that the groundwater recharge from this project is moving towards the city from the Yamuna river, thereby increasing the groundwater of the entire city. The water level is getting better. Sisodia also said the Delhi govt will explore new methods and technologies for recharging groundwater levels in Delhi in collaboration with Denmark and Singapore.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Victim's body handed over to another family 'by mistake', say cops23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
Rohini: 1 dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out at building23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
HC grants interim protection from arrest to couple in cheating case23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
10-yr-old boy dies in freak accident while enacting stunt video23 Jun 2022 7:40 PM GMT
'Movement of files in govt depts to be done digitally by June-end'23 Jun 2022 7:40 PM GMT