Delhi govt wants Rs 1.7K cr from Centre to clear up 3 landfills

New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon send a proposal to the Centre, seeking Rs 1,755 crore for clearing up three landfill sites in the city that have outlived their lifespan, officials said on Friday.



The city cumulatively generates around 11,400 metric tonnes of garbage, out of which nearly 6,200 metric tonnes is dumped at the three landfills in Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalaswa, falling under East, South and North Delhi Municipal Corporations, respectively, civic officials said.

A senior Delhi government officer said that a proposal has been prepared under the Swachh Bharat Mission for flattening and clearing up the three landfill sites. The proposal, prepared along with the municipal corporations, will be sent to the Centre soon for its approval and release of funds.

"The proposal estimates the cost of the project to scientifically treat and remove the garbage at the three dump sites at Rs 1,755 crore. The proposal prepared by the Urban Development department will be vetted further before being sent to the Centre," he said.

If the Centre approves the proposal and provides the required funds, the three landfill sites are expected to be cleared of the legacy waste in one and half years, he added.

The three municipal corporations are already trying to bring down the size of the massive mountains of garbage dumps through bio-mining of legacy waste and setting up of waste-to-energy plants.

The North Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi corporations have set deadlines of June 2022, December 2023 and December 2024, respectively, to shut landfill sites in their jurisdictions.

In 2019, the height of the Ghazipur landfill was 65 metres, which was only eight metres less than the height of Qutub Minar. In 2017, a portion of the landfill had fallen on an adjacent road in which two people were killed.

Currently, 140 lakh metric ton of waste is lying at the Ghazipur landfill site, officials said.

The authorities at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had last year estimated that nearly 60 lakh metric tonnes garbage was lying at the Bhalswa landfill site.

According to SDMC officials, around 3,600 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in south Delhi every day, of which only 50 per cent is processed by the SDMC and the rest is dumped at the Okhla landfill.

The civic body has plans to start operation of a waste-to-energy plant in June 2022 in Tahkhand area, having capacity to process around 2,000 metric tonnes waste material.