Delhi govt to pilot test real-time source apportionment of pollution

New Delhi: In a bid to study and combat the real-time pollution sources in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held a meeting with the researchers from IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and TERI to find ways that the pollution levels can be reduced in the Capital.



A proposal on the matter is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet for approval after which the government will start the work on the project's recommendations, a senior official aware of the development said.

The official also said that the CM has directed the officials to start the process of using the technology on an immediate basis and find ways to curb pollution levels.

The new technology will help officials with information like sources and intensity of pollution which can be detected on a real-time basis. It will also clarify factors responsible for spikes in air pollution at certain locations during specific times to study the real-time effect of vehicles, dust, and smoke coming out of the factories. The government can then take the necessary steps required, the official said.

The aim of the meeting was to see whether a 'Real-time Source Appointment' project can be launched on which Delhi government officials will work with the team of researchers from IIT Kanpur, the senior government official told Millennium Post.

"The Delhi government is also keen on setting up an advanced monitoring system of real-time pollution sources," he said.

"First, the Delhi government will install a super site and mobile site at the pollution hotspots on a pilot basis to study the work of these machines. After a month, the Delhi Government will study the results and work accordingly. The Delhi government will be focusing on the hotspot areas in the pilot project," the government said in a statement.

"The CM has directed the senior officials to work on the matter and also to submit a proposal in front of the Cabinet in this regard," the statement added.

"IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and TERI have developed technology for real-time source apportionment of pollution. Had a meeting with their experts. We will work with them to implement it in Delhi If we know the source of pollution on a real-time basis, it will help us take immediate action," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.