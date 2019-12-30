Delhi govt to pay Board exam fees of NDMC, Delhi Cantonment schools: Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi government will pay the Board exam fees of schools under the NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.

He said the decision was taken at a cabinet meeting.

The government had earlier said it will pay the board exam fees of all government school students.

It has been decided that the government will also pay the fees for students of schools run by the NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment, Kejriwal said.