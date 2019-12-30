Delhi govt to pay Board exam fees of NDMC, Delhi Cantonment schools: Kejriwal
New Delhi: The Delhi government will pay the Board exam fees of schools under the NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.
He said the decision was taken at a cabinet meeting.
The government had earlier said it will pay the board exam fees of all government school students.
It has been decided that the government will also pay the fees for students of schools run by the NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment, Kejriwal said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Six killed, five critically injured as car plunges into...30 Dec 2019 8:57 AM GMT
J&K gun license case: CBI raids on at Jammu, Srinagar and...30 Dec 2019 8:35 AM GMT
Indian-Americans stage more anti-CAA protests30 Dec 2019 8:32 AM GMT
Extreme weather reignites Aussie bushfire crisis30 Dec 2019 8:30 AM GMT
Chinese gene-editing scientist sentenced to jail30 Dec 2019 8:29 AM GMT