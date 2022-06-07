Delhi govt to open 100 more mohalla clinics

New Delhi: The Kejriwal government is set to expand its healthcare system and will soon open 100 more Mohalla clinics across the city with the transformation of complete digitised clinics. The preparations for the upcoming clinics are underway and will be completed soon with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia taking stock of the work and meeting officials of the Public Works Department and the Health Department.



"The Kejriwal government's Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics are known around the world, and people have been visiting Delhi to learn about this public healthcare model," Sisodia said.

Several Mohalla Clinics have been fully digitised, with information about patients and their medical histories collected using tablets available at clinics. Doctors will be able to learn about their patients' medical histories with a single click which will assist doctors in better diagnosing and treating patients. The Mohalla Clinic is the very first point of detection for any disease that strikes the city and after digitalisation, the data will be used to assess any disease before it affects the people of Delhi, he said.

He also added that such data will be crucial in the development of health-related policies.

The capital currently has 519 Mohalla Clinics that offer free primary health care services to patients, including 212 different types of tests and every day, over 60,000 people are treated in the Clinics.