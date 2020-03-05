Delhi govt suspends biometric attendance over COVID-19 threat
New Delhi: With number of coronavirus cases rising in the country, the Delhi government on Thursday suspended biometric attendance in its offices.
Through a circular, Deputy Secretary of the Delhi government Promila Mitra has asked all Deputy Secretaries and Section Officers to "Kindly get biometric attendance of all officers/officials of your department suspended till further orders in view of the coronavirus threat, which causes respiratory infection and is contagious and can also spread via touch of common objects."
It refers the source of order as the Special Secretary of the Delhi's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus, named COVID-19 by the WHO, has infected over 90,000 people across the globe. The outbreak of the new strain of viruses was reported from China. It spread to more than 60 countries and now has entered India with 29 positive cases, including one in Delhi.
The symptoms of coronavirus included cold, cough, pneumonia, other flu-like manifestations and shortness of breath.
(Image from bhaskarlive.in)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'Indian govt should confront extremist Hindus': Iran's...5 March 2020 1:34 PM GMT
Toll in northeast Delhi violence rises to 525 March 2020 1:27 PM GMT
Coronavirus cases climb to 30 in India, Delhi primary...5 March 2020 1:00 PM GMT
Attempts on to create panic over coronavirus to divert focus...5 March 2020 12:42 PM GMT
Delhi govt suspends biometric attendance over COVID-195 March 2020 12:32 PM GMT