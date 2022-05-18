Delhi govt seeks report from civic bodies on demolition drives in national capital
New Delhi: The Delhi government has sought a detailed report from the BJP-ruled civic bodies on the demolition drives being conducted by them across the city since April 1, officials sources said on Wednesday.
This comes days after a series of anti-encroachment drives were conducted by the three civic bodies in different parts of the city including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Janakpuri among others.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday held a meeting with all AAP MLAs at his residence and asked them to oppose such demolition drives of the BJP-ruled municipalities.
Kejriwal had said the demolition drives in Delhi will render 63 lakh people homeless and that it will be the biggest destruction in Independent India, and accused the BJP of misusing power.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval anti-ship missile18 May 2022 7:34 AM GMT
Some short-term benefit of additional booster dose of mRNA vaccine in...18 May 2022 7:32 AM GMT
Lanka's ex-strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa makes 1st appearance in...18 May 2022 7:30 AM GMT
BJP targeting religious places to divert people's attention from...18 May 2022 7:17 AM GMT
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case18 May 2022 7:14 AM GMT