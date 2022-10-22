Delhi govt renews insurance policy for advocates

New Delhi: Delhi government has renewed the life insurance policy for advocates, launched under a welfare scheme, till October 19 next year, officials said on Saturday.



The government had implemented the Chief Minister Advocates' Welfare Scheme for advocates in November 2020 with an annual outlay of Rs 50 crore, according to a statement issued by the government.

Under this scheme, a group (term) insurance providing life cover of Rs 10 lakh is given to advocates, in addition to a group mediclaim coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh to advocate, spouse, and their two dependent children up to the age of 25 years, officials said.

The scheme envisages an e-library with ten computers loaded with e-journals, web editions of e-journals, and printers in all the six district courts -- Tis Hazari Court, Patiala House Court, Karkardooma Court, Saket Court, Dwarka Court, and Rohini Court.

It also provides for free of cost creches in all six district courts, the statement said.

The government has renewed this scheme till October 19, 2023, it added.

At the time of its launch in November 2020, about 24,000 advocates had registered themselves under this scheme.

Now, the number of advocates who have registered themselves under the scheme has gone up to 30,000, the statement said.

Since the beginning of the scheme, more than 3,000 advocates have taken the benefit of mediclaim policy.

The group mediclaim policy was renewed on May 16, 2022 for the next one year, officials said. Similarly, the group (term) insurance providing life cover was also renewed on October 20 for the next one year, they said.