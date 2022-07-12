Delhi govt launches chatbot to answer queries on e-vehicles
New Delhi: From how to procure e-vehicles to their price range and incentives, the Delhi government's Whatsapp chatbot can answer all possible queries of people of the city looking for information on electric vehicles.
The Delhi transport department's newly launched chatbot is one of the many steps taken by the AAP dispensation to promote electric vehicles in the national capital.
"Delhi government has launched a #WhatsApp chatbot for #ElectricVehicles. Find your nearest charging station, know more about electric mobility, models etc. Send a 'hello' at 98103 36008 and let's collectively @SwitchDelhi," said a tweet by Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra. The chatbot also sent out random messages on Sunday and people have emailed the government with queries on e-vehicles.
As soon as a user sends a "Hi", the chatbot asks for preferred language of communication, and then lists five options Potential savings while switching to EV (EV Calculator), Find the right EV for yourself (EV Search), Charging Stations, EV Pledge, and Frequently asked questions. Elaborating on the idea behind it, Kundra saidthat they were, for instance, sending out messages to young people to inform them about e-cycle schemes available in Delhi.
