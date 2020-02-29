Delhi govt considering to launch WhatsApp no. for people to complain about hate messages
New Delhi: The Delhi government is considering to issue a WhatsApp number on which people can complain about hate messages being circulated on the instant messaging app in wake of the riots that claimed 42 lives in northeast Delhi, sources said on Saturday.
They said the government will make an appeal to people to not forward any such message because forwarding any material which causes enmity amongst communities is a crime.
The move is aimed at dealing with rumours on social media.
"If anyone receives any such material, he can immediately make a complaint to Delhi government stating the name and number of the person who forwarded that message," a source told PTI.
The government is considering to issue a WhatsApp number on which such complaints could be made.
An official will screen all the complaints made and genuine complaints would then be forwarded to police for necessary action, the sources said.
