'Delhi govt committed to focus on infra reforms, road redesigning'

New Delhi: The Delhi government is committed to focus on infrastructural reforms and road redesigning with an open mind, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at a workshop on Tuesday.



Experts from London, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Bogota shared development experiences of their cities in the virtual workshop hosted by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a policy advisory body of the Delhi government. They emphasised that political leadership is crucial to making street transformation happen.

Addressing the workshop, Sisodia said his government is committed to take up infrastructural reforms and road redesigning with the vigour it has shown in education and health sectors.

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain said the Arvind Kejriwal government is committed to redesign and transform roads with a total length of over 540 km in Delhi according to best global practices.

"Our aim is to make roads safe, sustainable, pedestrian-friendly and accessible, especially to senior citizens and young children," he said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is determined to building world-class streets in the national capital, said DDC vice chairman Jasmine Shah.