Delhi govt again seeks urgent hearing of plea against GNCTD Act in top court

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday sought again an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court of a plea challenging the amended GNCTD Act and some provisions of the Transaction of Business Rules which allegedly give more power to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.



On September 13, the Delhi Government had mentioned the same plea for urgent hearing and the apex court had then agreed to list it.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli was urged by senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, that the plea may be listed for hearing.

"A day before, a lawyer mentioned the Delhi-Centre case. Everyday, we have to hear the Delhi government matter only? We will list it, Mr Singhvi, leave it there... We will put it before the appropriate bench," the bench said. Singhvi sought to distinguish between the case, which was being mentioned by him for urgent hearing, from the other one which was mentioned on Tuesday by senior advocate Rahul Mehra.

Singhvi said he was seeking listing of a writ petition which pertains to Article 239AA (status of Delhi under the Constitution) and challenged the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act and 13 Rules of the Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993.

The Delhi government, in its plea through Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, has sought quashing of the four amended sections of the GNCTD Act and 13 Rules on various grounds such as the violation of the doctrine of basic structure, separation of power, as the LG has been bestowed with more authority.