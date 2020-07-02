Delhi government asks DMs to ensure 2,000 rapid-antigen tests every day in their dists

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates (DMs) to ramp up rapid-antigen tests for COVID-19 by conducting 2,000 tests a day in their respective areas, officials said on Wednesday.

The DMs have also been asked to increase rapid-antigen testing centres to 250 across the national capital.

As per latest figures, 10,043 rapid antigen tests were conducted in Delhi on Wednesday.

The Delhi government started COVID-19 testing through the rapid-antigen method in and around containment zones of the city from June 18.

A total of 341 teams were involved in the rapid-antigen testing that makes results available within 30 minutes.

"District magistrates have been asked to ramp up testing and ensure conducting of 2,000 rapid-antigen tests in their respective areas every day," the official said.

With 2,000 rapid-antigen tests per day, the testing exercise will be scaled up significantly with 22,000 tests conducted every day across 11 districts in Delhi, he said.

According to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the Centre plans to conduct six lakh rapid antigen tests at 169 facilities.

The Delhi government had earlier said that it has procured six lakh rapid-antigen test kits for screening COVID-19 infected persons.

The kits, called Standard Q COVID-19 Ag

detection, have been developed by South Korean company S D Biosensor.