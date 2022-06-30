Delhi districts see improved scores in school education system

New Delhi: As per data released by the Union Education Ministry's performance Grading Index (PGI) for the districts of India, the school education system in the districts of Delhi have witnessed a major improvement over the past two years. The reports released on Monday evaluate the performance of the school education system for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. The scores have been based by creating an index for comprehensive analysis based on various parameters. Spread across 83 indicators each district has been allotted a total score of 600 points grouped under six categories: digital learning, school safety and child protection, governance process, effective classroom transaction, Infrastructure facilities and student's entitlement and outcome.



Digital learning is one such category in which the districts of Delhi have outdone all other districts in the country.

In the 2019-2020 report, as many as 180 districts scored less than 10 per cent on digital learning, 146 districts scored between 11% and 20%, while 125 districts had scores between 21% and 30%. All of Delhi's districts scored over 25 out of 50 in this category. The digital leaning category includes parameters such as the percentage of schools with computers and internet for pedagogical purposes, and the percentage of teachers trained in using computers and teaching through them, reports The Indian Express.

The districts were categorised into different grades according to their performances: Daksh for those scoring more than 90%; Utkarsh for those between 81 and 90%; Ati-uttam for those between 71and 80%; Uttam for those between 61 and 70%; Prachesta-1 for those between 51 and 60%; Prachesta-2 for those between 41 and 50%; Prachesta-3 for those between 31 and 40%; Akanshi-1 for those between 21 and 30%; Akanshi-2 for those between 11 and 20%; and Akanshi-3 for those below 20%.

The report for 2018-2019 had placed 2 out of 9 Delhi districts, namely West A and North West, in the Ati-uttam grade and the remaining seven in the Uttam category. For the 2019-2020, the number of districts was increased to 13, of which 7 were placed in the Ati-uttam grade. The New Delhi, North, West B, South West B, East and South West A districts had improved their points and moved up to this bracket.

The districts which climbed up to the Ati-uttam grade had mostly improved their points in the Outcomes, Effective Classroom Transaction and Governance Processes categories. For instance, the North district's points improved from 410 to 427. Its score for Outcomes increased from 153 to 159, Effective Classroom Transaction from 81 to 83, and Governance Processes from 73 to 79.