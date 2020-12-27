Delhi CP visits Singhu border, reviews law and order situation

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday visited the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and took stock of the law and order situation there. Adequate force is deployed at the border, the top police official said.

"The law and order situation at the Singhu border is normal. There is no anticipation at this stage that something (untoward) will happen, but we are careful and adequate force is deployed at the border. We are in coordination with all agencies and forces. We have been sharing information. The traffic wing of the Delhi Police is constantly sharing advisory regarding the roads that are blocked," Shrivastava said.

The farmers had reached the Singhu border on November 27.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the people about the traffic situation at the border points.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piau Maniyari, Saboli & Mangesh borders closed. Pl take alternate routes via Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road & NH 44.

"The Chilla & Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni borders," it tweeted. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.