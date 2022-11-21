Delhi court will hear Jain's plea for contempt action against ED today

New Delhi: A Delhi court will hear on Monday a plea moved by jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain seeking contempt proceedings against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly leaking CCTV footage to media.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull on Saturday directed the agency to file its response on Jain's plea, accusing the ED of leaking the CCTV footage purportedly showing the politician getting a massage inside the Tihar jail "despite an undertaking given in the court".

The AAP on Saturday drew flak as videos purportedly showing Jain receiving massage and meeting visitors in his prison cell emerged, with the opposition BJP and Congress demanding his sacking and questioning the "silence" of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ED had during a bail hearing earlier accused Jain of getting special treatment inside the jail. The court had ordered the ED and Jain's legal team not to leak any content of affidavits and video in this regard and had taken their undertakings in the matter.

The court had, however, refused to put any restriction on or pass any direction to the media. It had on November 17 denied bail to Jain and two others in the case. The federal agency had arrested Jain in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.