Delhi court stays order directing FIR against cops for alleged custodial torture

New Delhi: A court here has stayed an order directing registration of a first information report (FIR) against several police officials over alleged custodial torture of a man arrested in a robbery case, molestation of his family members, and staging of a dog fight in his house.

Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Malik stayed the December 22 order on a revision petition filed by three police constables who claimed that robbery accused Prince Gill cannot be said to be trustworthy in his version as there are 13 criminal cases pending against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Babru Bhan, in his order last month, directed the DCP of Rohini District to get an FIR registered against SHO Inspector Arvind Kumar, sub-inspector Nimesh, assistant sub-inspector Neeraj Rana, constables Sunny, Arun and Vineet and other erring officials of Begum Pur police station.

He had noted that the injuries sustained by Gill in police custody were apparently the result of a "calculated assault after overpowering the accused".

Staying the order, ASJ Malik said, "Considering the submissions, let the notice of present revision petition be issued to the respondents. In the meanwhile, operation of the impugned order dated December 22 stands stayed."

Gill was apprehended by the police and cash worth Rs 92,000 was recovered from his residence along with the bike, helmet, and fake number plates used during the commission of the alleged robbery in December.

However, the alleged incident of custodial torture came to the fore after Gill was produced before the judge after his arrest.

The judge ordered initiation of inquiry against the officials of Begum Pur police station after he found bruises and multiple abrasions on Gill's body and saw him trembling in the courtroom.

The robbery accused, along with his wife Gurpreet Kaur Gill, alleged that a group of policemen barged into their house on the night of December 8 and staged a dog fight.

During the dog fight, their pet was allegedly severely wounded and succumbed to injuries. His wife and mother also claimed that the personnel molested them.