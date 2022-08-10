Delhi court convicts man for kidnapping a 2-year-old girl

New Delhi: A Delhi court has convicted a man for kidnapping a two-year-old girl, saying the chain of events was completely established and that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt.



The judge held the accused guilty of the offences under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 365 (kidnapping or abduction with the intent of secret and wrongful confinement) for kidnapping the girl child from a labour colony in South Delhi.

Police had recovered the victim from the accused's house in Ratanpur in West Bengal.

I come to the conclusion that case of the prosecution is duly proved beyond a reasonable doubt to the effect that the present accused namely Jiddi S K had taken away the daughter of the complainant, who was 2 years of age, out of the lawful guardianship of her parents and she was kidnapped with the intention to be secretly and wrongfully confined at the place of accused at Ratanpur, District Murshidabad, West Bengal, Metropolitan Magistrate Vivek Kumar Agarwal said.

Rejecting the arguments of the accused's counsel, the judge said that in every case, the testimony of official witnesses could not be discarded only because there was no independent witness and there was no reason to presume that police would have gone to the place of the accused from Delhi, and the victim would have been kept at the place of the accused, to falsely implicate the accused.

It can be presumed in no manner that the accused has been falsely implicated in the present case, said the judge adding, I do not find any such material contradictions to impeach the credibility of prosecution.

Noting that the testimonies of prosecution witnesses were credible, the judge said that the chain of circumstance is not broken at any point.

Again chain of circumstances is from the moment, when the daughter of the complainant got missing, is completed till the moment, she was recovered from the place of accused in the present case, as there is no other possibility that the victim aged about 2 years could reach West Bengal from Delhi without being taken away by some other person, the judge said.

The judge also said that any minor inconsistency could not discredit the entire prosecution's case.