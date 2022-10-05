Delhi comes to a halt ahead of Dussehra festivities

New Delhi: Celebrations on the eve of Dussehra brought vehicular traffic to a grinding halt in parts of central Delhi on Tuesday.

Delhi Traffic Police has restricted bus movement on Pahari Bhojla, Chitli Qabar, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Hauzi Quazi, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, Chemsford Road, Connaught Place outer circle, Parliament Street, Rafi Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Arobindo

Marg and Jor Bagh. The restrictions are in effect from 2 pm to 9.30 pm.

Traffic movement was also affected on Jantar Mantar Road, Ashoka Road, inner and outer circles of Connaught Place, near New Delhi Railway Station, Patel Chowk and areas surrounding Red Fort.

Vehicular movement towards AIIMS in south Delhi was also affected, the traffic police said.

A senior traffic official said, "We have deployed extra staff to clear the jams and make way for vehicles. We had already issued an advisory since the Tazia procession was scheduled."

"In areas of south Delhi, traffic is affected due to Durga Puja celebrations. However, we have made necessary arrangements."

Raisina Marg was also closed for traffic, leading to snarls on the adjoining stretches of Ashoka Road and Jantar Mantar, among others.

"I boarded an auto from Janpath for Parliament Street. It usually takes me around seven to 10 minutes to cover the distance but I was stuck for nearly an hour," said Monika Bhatia, a commuter.

Nand Kishore, an autorickshaw driver said, "The entire Delhi is choked. I have been stuck in traffic for more than an hour. It's moving at a snail's pace," he said while driving towards Parliament Street.

Traffic was affected in the carriageway from Janakpuri towards Uttam Nagar due to ongoing work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board under Janakpuri West metro station, a traffic police officer said and advised commuters to avoid the stretch.