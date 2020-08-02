Delhi CM condoles death of UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condoled the death of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun who was being treated for COVID-19 and urged people to take all precautions to protect themselves from the virus.



Kamal Rani, the cabinet minister for Technical Education in the UP government, succumbed to COVID-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday.

"V sad to hear this news. May her soul rest in peace. We all need to take precautions to protect ourselves. Don't take corona lightly," Kejriwal tweeted

Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting coronavirus. She was 62.

On July 18, the minister tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital here. She was later shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Currently, Kamal Rani was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur. In the past, she was also a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha twice.