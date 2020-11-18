Delhi BJP protests Chhath ban, AAP's Dugesh Pathak hits back

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP has intensified its demand for lifting the ban on celebrating Chhath Puja at river banks, temples and other public places in the city this year, with its Purvanchal Morcha staging a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Tuesday.



Leading the protest, Purvanchal Morcha president Kaushal Mishra called the chief minister "anti-Purvanchali" and said that the ban has hurt the religious sentiments of the people from Bihar and Purvanchal settled in Delhi.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had banned public Chhath Puja celebrations in view of the persisting third wave of the pandemic.

However, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak was quick to hit back at the saffron party, claiming the Delhi government had decided on the ban in consultation with the BJP-ruled Centre. Pathak said on Tuesday, "The central government is under the BJP and this is why we believe that the BJP leaders should immediately change the guidelines regarding the Chhath puja by today evening or tomorrow morning. The Aam Aadmi Party will meet the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ensure the celebration. But the BJP should stop politicising

the issue."

"The AAP government should withdraw its 'Tughlaqi farman' (diktat) within the next 24 hours or Purvanchalis will teach it a lesson at the right moment," said Delhi BJP vice president Dinesh Pratap Singh.

As a routine formality, the Delhi government on Tuesday also declared Chhath Puja on November 20 a public holiday.

SDMC Mayor Anamika also said she would request the Delhi government to allow Chhath Puja celebrations and make appropriate arrangements.