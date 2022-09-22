Delhi: 358 cases of lumpy skin disease in 10 days; govt procures 25,000 vax doses

New Delhi: Delhi has logged 358 cases of lumpy skin disease in the last 10 days though no cattle in the



Capital has died due to the infection so far, officials said on Wednesday.

The authorities reported 173 cases of lumpy skin disease in the capital on September 11. The first case was detected at the end of August.

"The city has recorded a total of 531 cases; 206 cattle have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases stands at 325," an official from the animal husbandry department said.

He said the government has procured 25,000 doses of goat pox vaccine to inoculate healthy cattle in the capital to prevent the spread of the disease.

"The vaccination drive will start in three to four days. More doses are expected to arrive soon. These doses will be administered free of cost," he said. Delhi has a cattle population of 80,000.

The government will adopt the ring vaccination strategy in which healthy cattle in a 5-km radius of the affected areas will be given goat pox vaccine with the Uttarkashi strain of the virus, he said.

Most cases of lumpy skin disease have been detected in the southwest Delhi district — in Goyla dairy area, Rewla Khanpur area, Ghumanhera and Najafgarh.

The Delhi government has deployed four mobile veterinary clinics and set up 11 rapid response teams to collect samples. Four teams are creating awareness of the virus among people.

The city government has also set up a special control room with helpline number 8287848586 for queries related to the disease.

An isolation ward has been set up in Rewla Khanpur Gau Sadan in southwest Delhi for stray cattle suffering from lumpy skin disease. The cow shelter can accommodate 4,500 cattle.

Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that spreads among cattle through mosquitoes, flies, lice and wasps by direct contact, as also through contaminated food and water. It does not transmit from cattle to humans.

The symptoms include high fever, reduced milk

production, skin nodules, loss of appetite, increased nasal discharge and watery eyes, among others.

According to the Centre, the disease has spread in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.