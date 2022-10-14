Delegation from Nepal on 3-day visit to govt schools

New Delhi: A delegation of 30 school principals, vice principals and teachers from Nepal is on a three-day visit to Delhi government schools, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.



The educators from the Nepal's Municipality of Tilottama took note of several activities in the schools, including the 'Deshbhakti', International Baccalaureate (IB), mindset curriculums and other

activities associated to art, the DoE said

"We are introducing new initiatives to bring changes in our schools. Delhi education model was the first we could think of when we were looking for best practices to be implemented in our schools. We're curious to learn from the education model

of Delhi and understand the ground-level implementation process of unique curricula," one of members from

the delegation, Shyam Lal Kharel said.

Interacting with the delegation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the motto of the Delhi government is to "establish an educated nation" that can efficiently deal with the "issues of poverty, unemployment, and inequality".

solution to all these issues," Sisodia said.

By improving school infrastructure and introducing new curriculums, the Delhi government aims to provide new opportunities to students and help them grow as responsible citizens, he further stated.

"This goal of the government is being achieved successfully with the efforts of teachers who are provided fine training for their professional enrichment. On the other hand, our children are also learning to face challenges and focus on finding solutions for them,"

he said.

The deputy chief minister further said the "Delhi education model" have been made possible because of the "regular practice" of taking feedback from students and teachers on policies and incorporating them in policies for improvement.

On Wednesday, the delegation visited two schools and interacted with the students and teachers.

They also attended curriculum-specific classes including Happiness Class, Entrepreneurship and 'Deshbhakti' class to understand the concept of mindset curricula and how it can play an important role in the holistic development of children.

The delegation will also visit more government schools in Delhi on Friday.