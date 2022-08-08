'Delay in arrival of buses at terminal'; Min swings into action
New Delhi: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday directed the Delhi Transport Corporation to examine the alleged delay in arrival of buses at a terminal here after a Twitter user pinpointed the matter and tagged him in a post.
"@kgahlot i am at the Chauhan patti terminal in delhi waiting for a bus past one hour and six buses standing but none of them is ready to move. More than 100 people standing with me here. May i know why this kind of service is being provided to us?" the commuter tweeted.
In response, the minister said he has directed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to resolve the issue.
"Have directed DTC to examine and resolve," he said on the microblogging platform.
