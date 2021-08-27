DDMA may take decision on reopening of schools today

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority in its meeting on Friday is expected to discuss and take a decision on reopening of schools here in view of an improved COVID-19 situation, official sources said.

Meanwhile, amid concerns of a possible third wave of COVID-19 in coming months, parents are divided over the plan to reopen schools in the national Capital.

An expert committee set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has recommended a phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital beginning September.

While few believe its high time the schools are reopened as the learning loss is huge, others feel there is no harm in waiting for few more weeks or a month as experts have been warning of a possible third wave.

"The risk is not over yet. Reopening schools right before October-November during which the third wave has been predicted by experts, is not a wise decision. A system for online learning is already in place and extending it for few weeks or a month more will not cause any major harm when schools have been closed for so long already," said Aparajita Gautam, President, Delhi Parents' Association.

Deeksha Verma, mother of a nine-year-old, said, "A flexible plan is a better option. If schools have to be reopened, they should not resume full time classes. There can be blended learning in beginning. We all know several countries are seeing resurgence in cases and we could be next".

The All India Parents' Association, however, has been demanding reopening of schools.

"What is the justification in indefinitely delaying

reopening of schools in Delhi? Like 2020-21, 2021-22 is also becoming zero academic year," AIPA President Ashok Agarwal said.