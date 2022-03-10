DDC launches initiative for world-class transformation of neighbourhood parks

New Delhi: Aiming world-class transformation of 1,000 neighbourhood parks in the city, the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi on Wednesday launched 'Community Parks initiative', as part of Vision Delhi@2047.



DDC Vice Chairman Jasmine Shah also said at an e-conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) that the Kejriwal government is working towards reducing the regulatory burden on Hotels, Restaurants and Caf (HORECA) and Breakfast and Bed (B&B) industries in the city.

"The Kejriwal government is committed to develop Delhi into a top-notch global tourism capital," Shah said.

The DDC, a think tank of the Delhi government, will collaborate with Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS), RWAs and CSR/philanthropic organisations to work towards holistic transformation of 1,000 community parks of the capital in the next five years.

The Community Parks initiative is an important pillar of the Delhi@2047 initiative which was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in August 2021 to make Delhi a modern, equitable and sustainable city by 2047, Shah said.

The first set of parks will be set up with the support of ICICI Foundation, JK Cement and CII Delhi, he said.

A pilot project to establish a model for redevelopment of community parks will be undertaken by the DDC in collaboration with the DPGS. Partnerships with philanthropists and corporates will enable the resources that are needed to transform basic parks facilities into modern, world-class parks, Shah said.

These parks shall be designed as multi use spaces. The local communities would be involved in the design and development of these parks in order to ensure that they cater to the needs of diverse stakeholders, the DDC vice chairman said.

The parks will have public conveniences including adequate lighting, CCTVs, toilets, dedicated play area for toddlers, children and adolescents, walking, jogging and cycling tracks, open air gyms, water bodies rainwater harvesting, native trees, flowers and shrubs.

"We are pleased to partner with the Government of NCT of Delhi in the effort to improve ecology and water conservation projects of the Capital for the benefit of citizens of Delhi," said Saurabh Singh, president ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth.

Madhav Singhania, CEO JK Cement and Chairman CII Delhi, said, "On behalf of JK Cement and CII, we are happy to partner with the DDC on the Community Parks initiative. This is a part of our sustainability initiative to Build Better Delhi: Delhi@2047 and to make our parks accessible to everyone"

The Delhi government is committed to develop the city into one of the top tourism capitals of the world, Shah said at the inaugural session of the 4th Delhi Tourism e-Conclave organized by the CII.

Sharing the broad policy interventions for the future of tourism in Delhi, he said, "Delhi has the potential to become a street food capital. Delhi could also emerge as a global shopping capital".