DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow

New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will launch the 2021 housing scheme on Saturday. The scheme will be launched completely through online mode, through newly developed AWAAS Software of DDA.



The new AWAAS software will give entirely new experience to applicants, who can do all the formalities for application, payment and possession online and has to visit DDA only for the process of execution of conveyance deed.

"DDA is going to launch Housing Scheme 2021 starting January 2, 2021. The applications under the scheme will remain active till

February 16, 2021," said DDA in a statement. About 1,350 flats of various categories at Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj, Rohini will be part of the scheme.

The scheme is linked to "Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme" under "Pradhan mantra Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban)".

For detailed terms and conditions, visit www.dda.org.in.